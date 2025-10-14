Arson investigation underway after viewing platform at Northern Irish beauty spot destroyed by fire
Arson investigation underway after viewing platform at Northern Irish beauty spot destroyed by fire

A VIEWING platform at a beauty spot in Northern Ireland has been “extensively damaged” by a fire which is believed to have been deliberately started.

PSNI officers are investigating the incident, which saw the observation platform at Crommelin Wood in Donaghadee “destroyed” by the blaze.

“A report was received on Monday, October 13 that the wooden platform, located within Crommelin Wood had been extensively damaged, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed today.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze on Sunday evening at approximately 8pm.

“We are treating this report as arson, with enquiries ongoing,” they added.

“Unfortunately due to the damage caused to the structure – it is now unusable and will cost a significant amount to replace.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of what happened that we could review,” they said.

“Please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 631 13/10/25.”

