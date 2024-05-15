Attempted murder investigation after man tries to set two people on fire in Do. Down

POLICE have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man entered a house in Co. Down and attempted to set two occupants on fire.

One of the victims was also stabbed in the face during the incident, which occurred in Downpatrick during the early hours of Wednesday.

Investigators are now appealing for information and witnesses following the shocking attack.

Petrol bombs

"Shortly after 1.40am, officers attended a report that a man aged in his 40s had been stabbed inside a property in the St John's Mews area," said Detective Sergeant Dougherty of the PSNI.

"It was reported that a male had thrown a petrol bomb in the direction of the property before entering it, and stabbing the male occupant in the face.

"It was also reported that he threw petrol over him and a female occupant, before attempting to set them alight."

A second female who was inside the property managed to grab a lighter from the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

The man and woman who had been assaulted were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Fire crews also attended the scene as a precaution, with a number of residents evacuated while officers made the building safe.

Attempted murder

"An investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, is ongoing," added DS Dougherty.

"We are appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch."

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 85 of May 15.