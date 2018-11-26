Authorities appeal for information regarding missing teenager

Roza Jakubowska has been missing since last Friday.

Gardaí at Mountjoy Station are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Roza Jakubowska, who was last seen on November 23 at 2.45pm in the Sherrard Street area of Dublin 1.

Roza is described as 5ft5 in height, of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, the teenager was wearing a red fur sleeveless gilet, black dress, blue denim shirt and grey boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666-8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.