'Barbaric murder': Police appeal for information six months on from fatal Belfast shooting

POLICE in Belfast have renewed their appeal for information into the 'barbaric' murder of Mark Hall in the city last December.

Mr Hall, 31, was fatally shot at his home on December 18 as he prepared to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Now, detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have made a fresh appeal for information, backed by a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers.

Launching the renewed appeal, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness has again urged people to review CCTV footage showing Mr Hall's last movements.

It also shows his killers pull up near the victim's house in what appeared to be a taxi.

"Mark Hall was shot dead in a brutal gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, six months ago today, on Saturday, December 18," DCI McGuinness said on Saturday.

"Just after 4.30pm, two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died.

"Earlier this year, we released CCTV footage.

"The footage shows Mark's last movements, as he made his way towards the family home in Rodney Drive.

"It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James's Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top.

"The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.

"It's here, at a house with family members present, in the middle of a busy residential area as the community prepared to celebrate Christmas, that this appalling and barbaric murder was carried out.

"This was a cruel attack, which has left loved ones bereft, and a local community shocked to witness such a violence.

"I am again appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward.

"I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen."

Independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.

To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.