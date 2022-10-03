Basking Sharks granted protected status in Ireland from today
News

Basking Sharks granted protected status in Ireland from today

Basking sharks have today been given the status of 'protected wild animal' in Ireland under the Wildlife Act.

Section 23 of the 1976 act allows for the government to confer 'protected wild animal' status on an animal.

When such a status is given to an animal, it becomes an offence to hunt it (unless under permission or licence granted by the department), injure it wilfully interfere with or destroy the breeding or resting places of the animal.

As the Basking Shark is a species of fish, under Section 23(3) of the Wildlife Act 1976, the Minister may only make such Regulations to protect it with the agreement and co-signature of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Minister Charlie McConalogue has concurred with the making of the Regulations and has co-signed the Regulations.

The Regulations have legal effect from Monday 3 October 2022.

The Basking Shark is a globally threatened species which faces a high risk of extinction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the Basking Shark as ‘endangered’ on its Red List of globally threatened species, with its status changing from Vulnerable to Endangered globally in 2019.

Irish waters constitute one of the most internationally important coastal regions for the species. “Protected wild animal” status will give Basking Sharks important additional protections and contribute to Ireland meeting its obligations under international law.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said:
“We are living in an age of mass extinction. There is an urgent responsibility on all of us to do everything we can to reverse that trend. By strengthening protections for the Basking Shark, Ireland will play its part in offering improved protection to an endangered species that depends on our territorial waters to survive and flourish.
“This measure is a first step in additional protections for vulnerable species in Ireland. My department is working to further strengthen our wildlife laws to ensure that natural habitats are protected and restored, and to provide a better balance of safeguards for both marine and terrestrial wildlife.”
As a further initiative, a Code of Conduct for the wildlife watching industry is currently being prepared by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to guide responsible and safe interaction with the Basking Shark in Irish waters. This Code will ensure that there is strong awareness of and accordance with best practice for operators and the public in observing or encountering marine wildlife such as Basking sharks and marine mammals.

See More: Basking Sharks, Wildlife

Related

Terrifying drone footage shows school of basking sharks circling inflatable boat off coast of Ireland
News 2 years ago

Terrifying drone footage shows school of basking sharks circling inflatable boat off coast of Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Seven of Ireland’s most haunted spots ahead of Halloween
News 3 hours ago

Seven of Ireland’s most haunted spots ahead of Halloween

By: Irish Post

Man shot dead in west Belfast named locally
News 4 hours ago

Man shot dead in west Belfast named locally

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Paul Mannion has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury
Sport 36 minutes ago

Paul Mannion has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury

By: Conor O'Donoghue

PREVIEW | Poland WU19 v Republic of Ireland WU19
Sport 1 hour ago

PREVIEW | Poland WU19 v Republic of Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Ireland and Munster's scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at this home province. 
Sport 2 hours ago

ICYMI: Ireland and Munster's scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at this home province. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Services from Birth and Information Act 2022 begin today
News 5 hours ago

Services from Birth and Information Act 2022 begin today

By: Connell McHugh

Jess Ziu won't feature in Ireland's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off this month, she's replaced by Shelbourne defender Keeva Keenan
Sport 5 hours ago

Jess Ziu won't feature in Ireland's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off this month, she's replaced by Shelbourne defender Keeva Keenan

By: Conor O'Donoghue