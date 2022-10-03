Basking Sharks granted protected status in Ireland from today

Basking sharks have today been given the status of 'protected wild animal' in Ireland under the Wildlife Act.

Section 23 of the 1976 act allows for the government to confer 'protected wild animal' status on an animal.

When such a status is given to an animal, it becomes an offence to hunt it (unless under permission or licence granted by the department), injure it wilfully interfere with or destroy the breeding or resting places of the animal.

As the Basking Shark is a species of fish, under Section 23(3) of the Wildlife Act 1976, the Minister may only make such Regulations to protect it with the agreement and co-signature of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Minister Charlie McConalogue has concurred with the making of the Regulations and has co-signed the Regulations.

The Regulations have legal effect from Monday 3 October 2022.