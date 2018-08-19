Belfast bomb scare declared a hoax

A late night bomb scare which forced several Belfast residents out of their homes has been declared a hoax.

The alert in the Lower Windsor area of south Belfast on Saturday night required residents to be evacuated from their homes while the PSNI's ammunition technical officers dealt with the incident.

Evacuees were brought to the nearby Olympic leisure centre for safety.

Locals were allowed to return home once the device found was examined and was determined to be a hoax.

Streets around Great Northern Street and Northbrook Street were cordoned off for a period of time.

Temporary Chief Superintendent of the PSNI Simon Walls said: "I want to thank residents for their patience while we worked to keep the community safe."