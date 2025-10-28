Belfast Council officially purchases city's historic Assembly Rooms
News

Belfast Council officially purchases city's historic Assembly Rooms

BELFAST City Council has formally purchased the city’s historic Assembly Rooms.

The local authority previously agreed to acquire the site and its adjoining lands and buildings from owners Castlebrooke Investments, as part of its “continued focus to drive forward the regeneration of the city centre”.

The Grade B1 listed heritage building, which is located on the corner of North Street and Waring Street, dates back to 1769.

It is one of the city’s most prominent and architecturally important public buildings, however it has been vacant since 2000.

Belfast's Assembly Rooms have been vacant since 2000

Traditionally the rooms offered a gathering place for political discourse, business, and entertainment in Northern Ireland’s largest city.

Over the years they hosted numerous significant events, including the 1786 defeat of a proposal to establish a Belfast-based slave trading company and the 1792 Belfast Harp Festival.

“The Assembly Rooms is one of Belfast’s most historic assets, so this is both a significant and a symbolic purchase for council,” Councillor Natasha Brennan, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee said.

“Regenerating this area of the city centre is a key focus for us, and our acquisition of The Assembly Rooms and neighbouring properties gives us an important opportunity to breathe new life and vibrancy into it,” she added.

See More: Assembly Rooms, Belfast

Related
News 9 months ago

Heritage site in Northern Ireland added to global list of at-risk locations

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President Michael D. Higgins congratulates successor Catherine Connolly on 'momentous day' following landslide victory

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man in his 60s dies in Co. Wicklow collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 18 hours ago

Oil prices jump as US sanctions hit Russian energy giants

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

‘We have to unite’— President-elect Connolly’s call for an all-Ireland future

By: Jason O'Toole

News 2 days ago

'An inclusive president for all': Left-wing candidate Catherine Connolly wins landslide presidential election victory

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man holds broken glass to baby's head during Belfast hijack ordeal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 3 days ago

Horrible hauntings across Ireland at Halloween

By: Mal Rogers

Comment 3 days ago

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar's rise, drive and retreat

By: Daniel Mulhall