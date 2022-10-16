Belfast murder victim named as police continue to quiz woman

POLICE have named a man murdered in West Belfast on Friday night as 54-year-old Tony Browne.

The victim died in hospital after being stabbed at a property in Poleglass.

A 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder is being questioned by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said the PNSI received a report shortly before 10.05pm on Friday night that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

"He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later," added DCI McGuinness.

"We have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

“She is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast."

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.