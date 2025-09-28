Bodies of man and young girl found in house in Dublin
News

Bodies of man and young girl found in house in Dublin

File photo (Image: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after the bodies of a man and a young girl were found in a house in Dublin on Saturday night.

The tragic discovery was made at a residence in the Cappagh area of Finglas at around 8pm.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies at a domestic residence in Finglas, Dublin, on Saturday, September 27, 2025," read a garda statement.

"Gardaí and emergency services were called to the residence in the Cappagh area shortly before 8pm.

"The bodies of the deceased, an adult male and a female child, remain at the scene.

"The location has been preserved for forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The Coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

"No further information is available at this time."

See More: Dublin, Finglas

Related
Community 4 days ago

Celebrations in Liverpool as popular Irishman turns 100

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 days ago

Teenager in 'critical condition' after Dublin pub stabbing

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Cocaine worth €1.2m seized in Dublin raids

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 2 days ago

Ireland deports 24 men on chartered flight to Pakistan

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Sisk wins contract to deliver new student village accommodation at UCD

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Rapidly rising construction wages exacerbate Irish housing crisis

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 2 days ago

Gripping viewing as Mark O’Rowe’s Reunion makes explosive UK debut

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Woman injured in Co. Kerry collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Kerry launches cutting edge biotech centre in Germany

By: Fiona Audley