Bodies of man and young girl found in house in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after the bodies of a man and a young girl were found in a house in Dublin on Saturday night.

The tragic discovery was made at a residence in the Cappagh area of Finglas at around 8pm.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies at a domestic residence in Finglas, Dublin, on Saturday, September 27, 2025," read a garda statement.

"Gardaí and emergency services were called to the residence in the Cappagh area shortly before 8pm.

"The bodies of the deceased, an adult male and a female child, remain at the scene.

"The location has been preserved for forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The Coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

"No further information is available at this time."