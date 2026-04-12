Body of Liam Farrell exhumed as part of investigation into 87-year-old's death

THE BODY of an 87-year-old man who was found dead in Co. Leitrim six years ago has been exhumed as gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Liam Farrell was found dead outside his home in Rooskey on January 12, 2020 after visiting two local pubs the previous evening.

Despite an initial ruling of a heart attack, Mr Farrell's family have continued to search for the truth about the circumstances surrounding his death.

A coroner's inquest in September 2024 returned an open verdict, meaning they found that the evidence did not fully or clearly explain the cause and circumstances of Mr Farrell's death.

Last October, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly ordered a review of the investigation.

Speaking ahead of Friday's exhumation, Garda Chief Superintendent Des McTiernan described the development as 'an attempt to progress the case forensically in order to get clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death of Liam Farrell'.

Covered in blood

Mr Farrell left his home at Aughamore, Rooskey on the night of January 11, 2020 just before 9pm and made the 10-minute walk to Reynolds Pub, socialising with locals and patrons.

At 10.30pm, he went next door to the Weir Lodge, where he similarly socialised with locals as well as having a few drinks with a close friend.

He left the Weir Lodge at 12.15am on January 12, 2020, crossing the road to the riverside and making the 10-minute walk home.

At around 3.30pm on January 12, Mr Farrell was discovered unresponsive by his son and daughter to the rear of his house and subsequently pronounced deceased.

Gardaí recently revealed that Mr Farrell was covered in blood, had bruising to his left eye and his feet, his shoes and socks were removed and his watch was broken.

Members of Mr Farrell's family, including his five children, were present at Friday's exhumation, which was performed by members of the Garda Technical Bureau with the assistance of the relevant funeral undertakers.

A forensic post mortem is due to be conducted, supported by an anthropologist.

'Popular'

"Liam Farrell was a very popular member of the Rooskey community. His family has deep ties there," said Chief Superintendent McTiernan.

"Despite his 87 years, Liam Farrell was a fit man at 6' 2" tall.

"On the night of January 11, 2020, he was wearing a dark suit, with a light-blue shirt and dark wine-coloured tie.

"Again, I am appealing to anyone who was socialising in Reynolds Pub or the Weir Lodge on the night of January 11, 2020 and recall seeing Liam Farrell there.

"Similarly, I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Liam Farrell leave the Weir Lodge in the early hours of January 12, 2020, cross the road to the riverside and walk home.

"I am, in particular, appealing to any person who may have any information regarding the case to come forward and assist in our efforts to get clarity on the events of January 12, 2020 and the subsequent discovery of Liam Farrell by his son and daughter."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

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