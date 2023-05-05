Bogus tradesmen targeted Dublin pensioner who handed over ‘substantial amount’ of cash

AN investigation has been launched into bogus tradesmen targeting vulnerable people in Dublin.

A man in his 50s was arrested by detectives based at Cabinteely Garda Station on May 3, 2023 as part of the ongoing investigation.

It was launched after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash to alleged bogus tradesmen for roofing works on a residential property in the South East Dublin area, Gardai confirm.

The man, who was detained at a Garda Station in County Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, has since been released from Garda custody.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, while the investigation is ongoing.