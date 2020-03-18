Bono shares new song inspired by Italians battling coronavirus lockdown
U2 FRONTMAN Bono has shared a new ballad inspired by the way Italians under lockdown are keeping their spirits up by singing to each other from their balconies.

The Dubliner took to Instagram yesterday where he shared the new songs with fans via the official U2 account, dedicating it to "the Italians who inspired it".

"For the Irish... for ANYONE who this St. Patrick's Day is in a tight spot and still singing.

"For the doctors, nurses, carers on the frontline, it's you we're singing to."

The video, which shows the musician sitting at his piano in his home in Ireland, depicts the U2 frontman announcing "A little postcard from Dublin."

"On this St. Patrick's Day, a little tune made up here about an hour ago."

He goes on to say "I think it's called 'Let Your Love Be Known", before breaking into song.

“I walk through the streets of Dublin and no one was near,” Bono sings.

“Yes, I don’t know you

No I didn’t think I didn’t care.

You live so very far away, just across the square.

You can’t touch, but you can sing across rooftops

Sing on the phone, sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing your love be known.”

Thousands of fans commented on the video, praising the song and its message of hope, but others suggested that the successful musician could make a difference by donating money towards the global effort to find a vaccine.

