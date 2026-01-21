Sinn Féin calls for Bord Bia chair to resign over Brazilian beef claims

SINN FEIN has called for the chairperson of Bord Bia to resign over claims his company imported Brazilian beef into Ireland.

Larry Murrin is the owner of Dawn Farms, which supplies cooked meat products to major brands across the world.

However, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said Mr Murrin's role on a semi-state agency tasked with promoting Irish food and produce is now 'utterly untenable'.

According to Agriland, which first broke the story, Dawn Farms has claimed that Brazilian beef accounted for only 1 per cent of its annual supply in 2025.

Bord Bia is set to address the issue at a meeting of its board of directors on Thursday.

'Undermines Irish farming'

Speaking today, Ms McDonald said the situation raises questions about governance, conflicts of interest and the government's oversight of key state bodies.

"The chair of Bord Bia is appointed by government and holds a position of public trust," she said.

"That role exists to promote Irish food and drink on the international stage and to support Irish farmers and producers.

"It is completely incompatible with that responsibility for the chair of Bord Bia to be associated with the importation of Brazilian beef into the Irish market.

"This directly undermines Irish farming, damages confidence in the agri-food sector and cuts across the core mission of Bord Bia itself."

Ms McDonald also cited consumer safety concerns over traceability, animal welfare standards, the use of growth hormones and weaknesses in regulatory oversight with regards to Brazilian beef.

"These issues have rightly raised alarm among consumers, farmers and food safety authorities across Europe," she said.

"Irish food has built its reputation on the highest standards of quality, safety and traceability and that reputation must be protected.

"At a time when Irish farmers are being asked to meet ever-higher standards, it is deeply troubling that the chair of Bord Bia would be linked to imports from a sector that has been the subject of sustained and serious concern.

"I have written to the Taoiseach to make it clear that this situation cannot be allowed to continue.

"The government appointed Mr Murrin, and the government must now act.

"The credibility of Bord Bia, the integrity of Irish food promotion, consumer confidence and the livelihoods of Irish farmers must come first."

'Farmer confidence'

Francie Gorman, President of the Irish Farmers' Association and a Bord Bia board member, said it was right for the agency to convene a board meeting to discuss the 'very concerning issue'.

"I am conscious that I have responsibilities as a board member and the correct forum to address this issue with the chair and the other directors is at a board meeting," he said.

"However, I am also conscious of my responsibilities as an elected representative of farmers who are the bedrock of what Bord Bia does.

"Farmers participate in the Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme and they have to meet exhaustive and stringent requirements.

"Without farmer confidence, Bord Bia cannot do its job."