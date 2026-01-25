Sinn Féin renews calls for Larry Murrin's removal after Bord Bia chair backed by government

SINN FÉIN has renewed calls for Bord Bia chair Larry Murrin to be removed from his position.

It was revealed earlier this week that Murrin's cooked meats company, Dawn Farms, had imported Brazilian beef into Ireland.

Sinn Féin believed that made his position at Bord Bia untenable, given the semi-state agency's mission is to promote Irish food and produce.

However, Murrin retained his post following a meeting of Bord Bia's board of directors, after which Martin Heydon, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said the chair had his 'full confidence'.

However, Martin Kenny, Sinn Fein's spokesperson on Agriculture, has said Minister Heydon should 'wise up and show some leadership' by removing Murrin to restore confidence in Bord Bia.

'Wrong decision'

"It is clear that Irish farmers have no confidence in the chairperson of Bord Bia Larry Murrin and he needs to go," said Kenny, TD for Sligo-Leitrim, on Saturday.

"It is incredibly unhelpful for the Minister of Agriculture to be calling farmers 'emotional' while he was stating that he had full confidence in Mr Murrin to remain as chair of Bord Bia.

"I understand that the board has cancelled two meetings for next week as farm organisations are refusing to attend and are threatening to protest outside Bord Bia.

"The longer Larry Murrin remains in his position as chairperson the more damage is being done to Bord Bia and the less confidence farmers will have in the organisation.

"Farmers are an integral part of Bord Bia, they are the primary producer and without them there would be no products to market around the world."

He added: "There is a deep level of anger among Irish farmers and the government needs to wake up and listen to what Irish farmers are saying.

"It is simply not credible to have a state agency demanding the highest production standards from Irish farmers while at the same time its chair is importing substandard beef from Brazil. What part of that does Minister Heydon not understand?

"The Minister needs to wise up and show some leadership. He must accept that he made the wrong decision to support Larry Murrin."

'Devastating impact on farmer confidence'

Francie Gorman, President of the Irish Farmers' Association and a Bord Bia board member, said that he had sought Murrin's resignation at the meeting, which the chair refused.

He added that a formal proposal to the board that Murrin be removed in the best interests of Bord Bia was not put forward as it was believed to be a matter for Minister Heydon.

"I made it clear that farmer support is critical to the functioning of Bord Bia," said Gorman.

"What has happened here has had a devastating impact on farmer confidence. If Bord Bia is to have any chance of restoring this, then the Chair must be removed.

"I am conscious of my responsibilities as Director of Bord Bia and I absolutely believe that it is in the best interests of Bord Bia for the Chair to step down."

Speaking after Thursday's meeting, Minster Heydon said the majority of the board were in favour of Murrin continuing in the role.

"I completely understand the emotion for farmers when it comes to issues associated with the integrated nature of food supply around the globe," said Heydon.

However, he added it would be 'irresponsible to just follow emotion in relation to the media reports this week regarding the chairman of Bord Bia when it is accepted by all that no rules were broken by him or his company'.

"Mr Murrin has built a major Irish food company, with a range of global food brands," said the minister.

"The company is a significant buyer of Irish inputs and has added significant value to the sector as a whole."