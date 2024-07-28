Boy, 14, dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny involving car and e-scooter
A TEENAGER has died following a collision involving an e-scooter and a car in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Saturday on Tullaroan Road at Bonnettstown.

A 14-year-old boy, who had been travelling on the e-scooter, was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where he sadly passed away.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be held in due course.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí have appealed for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Tullaroan Road between 6.00pm and 6.30pm to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

