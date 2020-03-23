Boy (8) dies after being attacked by dogs at a house in Dublin

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has passed away in hospital after being attacked by dogs in Dublin.

The child sustained serious injuries during the attack, which took place in a house in Tallaght yesterday, and he sadly passed away from his injuries this morning, 23 March.

He had been rushed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital and was then transferred to Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin for treatment.

Gardaí were called to the scene at a house in the Tallaght area yesterday afternoon at approximately 4pm. The dog warden was called and the dogs were confiscated and put to sleep.

The exact number of dogs involved in the attack was not confirmed in a Garda statement, nor have the breed, however RTÉ reports that the child was mauled by a pair of Rottweilers, believed to the family's pets.

Gardaí released a statement yesterday following the attack, in which they said:

"Today Sunday 22nd March at approximately 4pm, a male child, 8, was seriously injured following a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in the Tallaght area.

"The child was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries and has since been removed to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

"The dog warden has been notified and the dogs have been confiscated."

Gardaí in Tallaght have launched a full investigation into the incident.