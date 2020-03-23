Boy (8) dies after being attacked by dogs at a house in Dublin
News

Boy (8) dies after being attacked by dogs at a house in Dublin

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has passed away in hospital after being attacked by dogs in Dublin.

The child sustained serious injuries during the attack, which took place in a house in Tallaght yesterday, and he sadly passed away from his injuries this morning, 23 March.

He had been rushed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital and was then transferred to Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin for treatment.

Gardaí were called to the scene at a house in the Tallaght area yesterday afternoon at approximately 4pm. The dog warden was called and the dogs were confiscated and put to sleep.

The exact number of dogs involved in the attack was not confirmed in a Garda statement, nor have the breed, however RTÉ reports that the child was mauled by a pair of Rottweilers, believed to the family's pets.

Gardaí released a statement yesterday following the attack, in which they said:

Advertisement

"Today Sunday 22nd March at approximately 4pm, a male child, 8, was seriously injured following a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in the Tallaght area.

"The child was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries and has since been removed to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

"The dog warden has been notified and the dogs have been confiscated."

Gardaí in Tallaght have launched a full investigation into the incident.

 

See More: Dog Attack, Gardai, RIP, Tallaght

Related

Irish farmer forced to sleep in field with sheep for two nights to protect them from dog attacks
News 1 month ago

Irish farmer forced to sleep in field with sheep for two nights to protect them from dog attacks

By: Harry Brent

Pregnant woman mauled and killed by dogs while walking in French forest
News 4 months ago

Pregnant woman mauled and killed by dogs while walking in French forest

By: Harry Brent

Pit bull dogs attacks cattle in Longford amid fresh calls for stricter control laws
News 5 months ago

Pit bull dogs attacks cattle in Longford amid fresh calls for stricter control laws

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Everton and Ireland soccer star Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to fund feeding frontline workers
News 21 minutes ago

Everton and Ireland soccer star Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to fund feeding frontline workers

By: Jack Beresford

Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork
News 1 hour ago

Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork

By: Jack Beresford

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives
News 2 hours ago

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives

By: Jack Beresford

Priority testing for Covid-19 could be introduced in Ireland
News 3 hours ago

Priority testing for Covid-19 could be introduced in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Every McDonald's restaurant in Ireland to close today 'until it is safe to reopen'
News 5 hours ago

Every McDonald's restaurant in Ireland to close today 'until it is safe to reopen'

By: Rachael O'Connor