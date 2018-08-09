Boy abducted and assaulted by three men in Northern Ireland as police investigate 'very disturbing incident'
POLICE in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was abducted and assaulted in Co. Antrim.

The 14-year-old was approached by three men as he walked on the O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey on Saturday, August 4.

The youngster was bundled into a black car and assaulted before being driven to a nearby estate and attacked again.

He suffered extensive bruising to his face, head and body before the men fled.

The PSNI have described the incident as "very disturbing".

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "Police received a report that a 14-year-old boy was approached by three men and bundled into the back of a black car as he walked on the road.

"The boy was then assaulted whilst inside the car, which was driven a short distance to Camross Park in Rathcoole Estate, where he was let out of the car and further assaulted by the men.

"One of the men was described as being around 6’1” tall, of medium build with a deep, broad Belfast accent, who was wearing a light blue short sleeved top and dark jeans. The boy, who was left badly shaken after the incident, suffered extensive bruising to his face, head and body".

DS Lyttle added: "This was a very disturbing incident for the child, his family and his friends, and our enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the incidents at O’Neill Road or Camross Park, or anyone who has any information about those responsible, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 1415 04/08/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

