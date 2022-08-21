British toddler dies in collision during family holiday in Ireland

A TODDLER has died following a collision in Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly after 9am when a jeep collided with the young boy.

The toddler was treated at the scene but was sadly later pronounced deceased.

According to the Guardian, the boy and his parents were on holiday from Britain.

It adds that the family was staying in the Ballinagare area, where they have connections.

The toddler's body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigators.

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.