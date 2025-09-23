New report reveals alarming state of men's health in Ireland

A NEW report has revealed that men in Ireland are dying prematurely from largely preventable causes, with those living in deprived areas facing higher risks.

Commissioned by Movember Ireland and produced by researchers at South East Technological University in Waterford, The Real Face of Men’s Health is a 130-page report that paints a stark picture of male health outcomes across the country.

According to the findings, 40% of male deaths before the age of 75 are premature, with socioeconomic inequality playing a major role.

It showed that men in the most disadvantaged areas are 150% more likely to die before 75 compared to those in more affluent communities.

The report highlights a €1 billion annual cost associated with men’s ill health in Ireland, with an estimated €760 million considered preventable.

If addressed, these preventable issues could save up to €716 million in healthcare and related costs.

Some of the main reasons for the loss of life years among men include coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and suicide.

The report also sheds light on a troubling gender disparity: men are significantly more likely to die from injury, poisoning, and diseases than women and have a 148% higher death rate from heart disease.

Many men delay seeking medical help, with GPs reporting that men often only open up about serious health concerns in the final moments of brief consultations.

“Men’s health is not just about men, it’s about their families, carers, and society as a whole,” said Sarah Ouellette, Country Manager for Movember Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, she called the findings “dire” and urged the government to scale up successful outreach programmes and improve early intervention strategies.

Mental health emerged as a particularly urgent concern.

GPs surveyed in the study reported seeing an average of 15 men annually who were experiencing suicidal thoughts or had attempted suicide.

Despite this, only 14% of GPs felt very confident in supporting these patients, and just 29% felt they had a “very good understanding” of men’s health overall.

The report also found that men are slower than women to engage in preventative care, such as health screenings and early treatment.

Women, although more likely to live with long-term health conditions, are more proactive in seeking help.

The research is a collaborative effort between the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland and the National Centre for Men’s Health.

It includes a survey of over 2,000 people and consultations with healthcare workers and carers.

The findings will feed into the National Men’s Health Action Plan 2024–2028, which calls for greater investment in targeted health initiatives.