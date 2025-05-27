Cannabis worth €3m seized at Shannon Airport

CANNABIS worth nearly €3m has been seized at Shannon Airport.

The drugs were found by Revenue officers in parcels which arrived at the airport yesterday (May 26).

Some 149 kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €2,980,000, were discovered in the parcels.

They originated from Canada and were destined for an address in Co. Clare, a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” the organisation said in a statement.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.