CCTV image released in bid to find vehicle owners who may have information about fatal Co. Donegal collision

GARDAÍ have released a CCTV image in a bid to trace the owners of two vehicles as part of their investigation into a two-car collision in Co. Donegal that claimed three lives.

Two men in one of the cars, both aged in their 30s, were fatally injured in the collision, which occurred on the N15 at Liscooley, near Castlefinn, at approximately 10pm on November 22, 2024.

A man in the second car, aged in his 70s, subsequently died in hospital.

Gardaí are once again appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They particularly want to trace the owners of two vehicles caught on CCTV close to the scene of the incident.

"Gardaí want to identify the owners of two vehicles which were in a nearby filling station around the time of the collision, as they may have valuable information to share," read a garda statement.

"Neither vehicle was involved in the collision.

"The two vehicles were in the forecourt of the filling station located approximately 100m from where the collision occurred.

"One vehicle, believed to be a dark Skoda or Audi estate, exited the filling station and turned left towards Castlefinn.

"The second vehicle (a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota), left the filling station soon after."

Investigators have also asked any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.