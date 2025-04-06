Check out Liam Neeson in trailer for Naked Gun reboot

THE FIRST trailer for the Naked Gun reboot has been released, with Irish actor Liam Neeson in the lead role.

Neeson, who received an Oscar nomination for Schindler's List, is no stranger to more comedic parts, having starred in Love Actually and made cameos in Ted 2 and Anchorman 2.

He also had guest appearances in the sitcoms Derry Girls, Rev and Life's Too Short.

His latest role sees him fuse his comedic talents with his penchant for geriaction movies as he follows in the footsteps of Leslie Neilsen's inept but fearless Lieutenant Frank Drebin from the original franchise.

The reboot sees Neeson play Drebin's son, Frank Jr, as the Police Squad files are once again flung open.

The trailer (below) shows a girl scout entering a tense hostage situation before revealing herself to be none other than the younger Drebin, who proceeds to take out the criminal gang.

There are few plot details, however, the clip also shows the children of Drebin Sr's fellow Police Squad officers, Captain Ed Hocken and Officer Nordberg.

Neeson has previously appeared in reboots of other major franchises, including Men in Black and Star Wars.

Naked Gun fans will likely keep a keen eye on how he fares here, with Neilsen synonymous with the role of the bumbling but beloved Drebin Sr.

The Canadian actor had been known for more dramatic roles but spent the last three decades of his career working primarily in comedy after his star turn in 1980's Airplane!

The comedy team behind that movie — Jim Abrahams and brothers David and Jerry Zucker — would later create The Naked Gun.

The original trilogy, based on their 1982 TV series Police Squad!, was a box office success for Paramount Pictures.

The last movie — The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult — was released in 1994 and there have been plans for a reboot for the past 12 years.

Those have finally come to fruition with Akiva Schaffer of Saturday Night Live on writing and directing duties, while Seth MacFarlane serves as producer.

As well as appearing in Ted 2, Neeson also lent his vocal talents to MacFarlane's wildly popular animated series, Family Guy.

Also appearing alongside Neeson in The Naked Gun are Pamela Anderson, Danny Huston and Kevin Durand.

The movie is expected to hit cinemas in August this year.