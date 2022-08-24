This Cheesy Guinness Bread recipe offers foodies a slice of boozy Irish heaven

BREAD, CHEESE, and Guinness – are there three finer foodstuffs in the known world?

If this recipe for Cheesy Guinness Bread is anything to go by, the answer is resounding no.

Coming directly from recipe specialists Delish, this inspired mash-up of three Irish favourites will go down a storm whatever the occasion. Breakfast, lunch or dinner. Sunday roast, a romantic meal or a simple night in for one.

It’s tasty, unashamedly stodgy and unreservedly moreish.

Best of all, it takes just 10 minutes to prepare and a further 40 minutes to cook, meaning that you could be eating your very own Cheesy Guinness Bread in under an hour. Here’s everything you need to know.

What you will need:

1 large boule of bread

1 stick butter, melted

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives

1/3 cup of Guinness

2 1/2 cups of shredded strong Cheddar

How to make it: