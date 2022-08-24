This Cheesy Guinness Bread recipe offers foodies a slice of boozy Irish heaven
News

This Cheesy Guinness Bread recipe offers foodies a slice of boozy Irish heaven

BREAD, CHEESE, and Guinness – are there three finer foodstuffs in the known world?

If this recipe for Cheesy Guinness Bread is anything to go by, the answer is resounding no.

Coming directly from recipe specialists Delish, this inspired mash-up of three Irish favourites will go down a storm whatever the occasion. Breakfast, lunch or dinner. Sunday roast, a romantic meal or a simple night in for one.

It’s tasty, unashamedly stodgy and unreservedly moreish.

Best of all, it takes just 10 minutes to prepare and a further 40 minutes to cook, meaning that you could be eating your very own Cheesy Guinness Bread in under an hour. Here’s everything you need to know.

What you will need:

  • large boule of bread
  • stick butter, melted
  • cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives
  • 1/3 cup of Guinness
  • 2 1/2 cups of shredded strong Cheddar

How to make it:

  • Preheat oven to 180 c.
  • Using a serrated knife, crosshatch the boule, making slices every inch around the loaf in both directions.
  • In a small bowl, stir together melted butter, garlic, and chives.
  • Brush entire boule with butter, being sure to get into crevices.
  • Pour Guinness between crevices.
  • Stuff crevices with cheddar and wrap completely in foil.
  • Bake for 20 minutes, then unwrap foil and bake 10 minutes more.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

See More: Cheese, Guinness, Guinness Recipe, Recipe

Related

Extinction Rebellion campaigner claims 'cheese is racist'
News 1 year ago

Extinction Rebellion campaigner claims 'cheese is racist'

By: Jack Beresford

Woman discovers bar of soap she’s been washing her hands with for days is block of cheese
News 2 years ago

Woman discovers bar of soap she’s been washing her hands with for days is block of cheese

By: Jack Beresford

Aldi is selling halloumi-in-blankets for Christmas this year - and they look amazing
News 2 years ago

Aldi is selling halloumi-in-blankets for Christmas this year - and they look amazing

By: Harry Brent

Latest

The FAI pays tribute to former President Des Casey who passed away aged 91
Sport 1 hour ago

The FAI pays tribute to former President Des Casey who passed away aged 91

By: Conor O'Donoghue

2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
Sport 19 hours ago

2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester United legend Paul McGrath believes yesterday's 2-1 over Liverpool is a 'step on the long road back for the club'
Sport 20 hours ago

Manchester United legend Paul McGrath believes yesterday's 2-1 over Liverpool is a 'step on the long road back for the club'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

12 Irish saints you should know about who aren't St Patrick
Life & Style 20 hours ago

12 Irish saints you should know about who aren't St Patrick

By: Irish Post

Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game
Sport 21 hours ago

Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game

By: Conor O'Donoghue