Children could be given extra week off school this Halloween to squash Covid-19 case numbers

PARENTS ACROSS Ireland could be in for the fright of their lives this Halloween with government ministers said to be considering the possibility of extending the upcoming half term by an extra week. 

According to a report from the Irish Mirror, ministers are weighing up a two-week half term as a means of helping squash the rising number of Covid-19 cases being reported across Ireland. 

The measure would, in particular, be used to stop the spread of the virus across schools in Ireland. 

While the plans is being discussed by the government, ministers have been keen to stress that no official decision has been made on the matter. 

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach told the Irish Mirror: “No decision has been made on the schools yet at all.” 

"To date the evidence demonstrates that schools have reopened safely supported by significant investment to support all infection prevention and control measures recommended by the public health authorities. 

"Keeping schools safely open for children and staff is a key priority at all levels of the Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19. 

"At levels 1-4 inclusive, schools can remain open with protective measures, and at level 5, recommendations will be based on the situation and evidence at the time.” 

As of October 6, 252 schools have had some testing completed as a consequence of a public health risk assessment. 

A total of 5,890 students and teachers have been tested so far in Ireland. 

So far 112 cases have been detected from across 252 schools. 

