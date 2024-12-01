Christian Brother sentenced to further 10 years

Belfast court jails 89-year-old in sexual abuse cases after long PSNI investigation

PAUL DUNLEAVY, a Christian Brother and former school principal, was sentenced in Belfast last week to 10 years imprisonment, after being found guilty of 36 non-recent sexual abuse offences relating to nine victims. The sentence will begin in May 2026 at the conclusion of his current sentence for similar offences.

Dunleavy, now 89, has been convicted for a total of 72 non-recent sexual abuse offences from 1964-1991 involving 18 victims who were aged between seven and 14 years old at the time.

Offences include indecent assault, attempted buggery and gross indecency with or towards a child.

Head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Dunleavy was a teaching Christian Brother of the Catholic Church. He taught in four different primary and secondary schools in Belfast, Newry and Armagh from the 1960’s until he retired in 1997. He was also the Headmaster at three of these schools.

“He used his trusted position as a respected and influential member of the community to carry out his offending. He abused young boys in school, home and other public spaces. We now know that Dunleavy’s abuse has even involved multiple children within the same family, causing untold long-lasting psychological damage.

“Predators of this type are incredibly manipulative, and invest a lot of time building trust and embedding themselves within communities to carry out their offending while hidden in plain sight.

“Our thoughts today are with the victims that this man preyed on, and abused for so many years. Their evidence was devastating, and their testimonies too strong to deny.

“Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Dunleavy has now been convicted of a total of 72 non-recent sexual abuse offences involving 18 victims, however it is likely that this just a small percentage of the children Dunleavy has abused.

“It takes huge courage to speak out to break the cycle of abuse. We want to pay tribute to those who worked with our dedicated detectives, and remember those who, sadly, died before they could see justice be done.

“There is no doubt that Dunleavy’s victims were let down.

“I am sure that learning of the severity of his offending today will send shockwaves throughout the country. Since the media ban on reporting was lifted, a number of further victims have come forward, and we believe there may be many more who have not yet had the confidence to speak to us.

“Please don’t suffer in silence. We will listen to you and we will act. It doesn’t matter when the abuse happened, we will still investigate and work to bring abusers before the courts as we have done today.

“There is only one place for Dunleavy and that is behind bars. He will die in prison.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse, or has knowledge of abuse taking place to report this to Police on 101, or in an emergency on 999. We will listen, treat you with respect and act to keep you and others safe.

Dunleavy remains a Christian Brother.

A victim of Paul Dunleavy told BBC News NI that it was a great comfort to know that the Christian Brother will die in prison.