Cillian Murphy collects Lead Actor gong at Irish Film and Television Academy awards
Cillian Murphy collects Lead Actor gong at Irish Film and Television Academy awards

CILLIAN MURPHY has added another gong to his trophy collection after winning the Lead Actor in a Film award at the annual Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) ceremony.

The Cork native was named Lead Actor in a Film for his role in Chris Nolan’s blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer.

Last month Murphy, who hails from Douglas, won Best Actor at the 96th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the role, which previously won him a Bafta and a Golden Globe.

Murphy also collected IFTA’s Best International Film trophy during yesterday's event.

Cillian Murphy won IFTA's Leading Actor Film award for Oppenheimer

Murphy was not the only star to take to the red carpet for yesterday’s ceremony, which also saw the likes of Oscar-nominated actresses Lily Gladstone and Kerry Condon, as well as Liam Cunningham, Fionnula Flanagan, Caitriona Balfe, Kneecap, Aidan Quinn and Neil Jordan in attendance.

Jordan was on hand to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Stephen Rea at the event, which marked the 21st Anniversary of the IFTAs and was hosted by Baz Ashmawy.

Winner of the Lifetime Achievement award, Stephen Rea

That They May Face The Rising Sun, adapted from John McGahern’s novel about life in rural Ireland, won the top award for Best Film.

Directed by Pat Collins, the film is released in Irish cinemas this Friday, April 26.

Actress Siobhán Cullen was announced as the 2024 Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland Rising Star for her roles in Obituary, The Dry and the upcoming Netflix series Bodkin.

Winner of the Screen Ireland Rising Star award, Siobhán Cullen

Best Actress in a Film was awarded to first-time winner, Agnes O’Casey, for her role in gothic thriller Lies We Tell, which also took home Best Director Film for Lisa Mulcahy and Best Script Film for Elisabeth Gooch.

On the Drama side, Kin was a big winner, taking home Best Drama, Lead Actress in a Drama for Clare Dunne, Supporting Actress in a Drama for Maria Doyle Kennedy, Best Director Drama for Kate Dolan, and Best Script Drama for Peter McKenna.

Leading Actress Film winner Agnes O'Casey for Lies We Tell

First-time winner Éanna Hardwicke picked up Actor in a Leading Role - Drama for his chilling performance in The Sixth Commandment, while Richard Dormer won Actor in a Supporting Role -  Drama for Northern Irish police thriller Blue Lights.

Actor in a Supporting Role - Film was awarded to Paul Mescal for his performance in All of Us Strangers, with Actress in a Supporting Role - Film awarded to Alison Oliver for her work in Saltburn.

Éanna Hardwicke pictured with his award for Leading Actor in a Drama, for The Sixth Commandment

The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to The Days of Trees from director Alan Gilsenan and producer Tomás Hardiman, with Best Cinematography awarded to Oscar-nominated Director of Photography Robbie Ryan for his work on Element Pictures production Poor Things.

Best Live Action Short Film was awarded to Calf, while Wind and the Shadow won Best Animated Short.

Winner for Cinematography for Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Best International Actress went to Emma Stone’s Oscar-winning turn in Poor Things, while Best International Actor went to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.

The Award for Best Editing went to Michael Harte for his work on feature documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

“This year’s Irish Academy Award winners represent the best in Irish filmmaking talent both at home and around the world, and we are delighted to honour them here tonight,” IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty said.

“From blockbuster leading roles to brilliant animated shorts, this year’s awards categories span the breadth of great Irish film and drama.”

