Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby as Netflix confirms new Peaky Blinders movie

IRISH actor Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in a movie version of hit TV show, Peaky Blinders.

Even before the BBC series drew to a close in April 2022, creator Stephen Knight had suggested the saga might continue with a feature-length production.

That has now been confirmed by Netflix, who announced the news on Twitter alongside a picture of the script and a message from Oscar winner Murphy.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," said the Cork native.

"It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.

"This is one for the fans."

The project will be helmed by Harper, who directed the final three episodes of series one, while Knight has penned the script.

Although plot details remain under wraps, the writer said the latest instalment in the story would be 'explosive'.

"I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," said Knight.

"It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story.

"No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

The series, which followed a criminal gang in post-World War One Birmingham, first hit screens in 2013 and became a global hit, airing in more than 180 countries.

Spanning the period from 1919 to 1933, the show ended with Tommy appearing to leave his old life behind for a new start.

The movie, which will likely be set several years after the end of the series, is expected to go into production later this year.