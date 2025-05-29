Ireland marks anniversary of formal recognition of state of Palestine with renewal of commitment

IRELAND has marked the one-year anniversary of its formal recognition of Palestine as a state by reiterating its support for a two-state solution to resolve the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict

On May 28, 2024 Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain formally recognised the state of Palestine.

One year on the nations have issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitments.

“One year after the official recognition of the State of Palestine by Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain, in the framework of the ‘Madrid+’ Group of the meeting, we have met to renew and reinforce the international commitment for the implementation of the two-State solution,” they said in their statement.

“Only a viable, contiguous Palestinian State, with internationally recognised borders, comprised of Gaza and the West Bank and with East Jerusalem as its capital, can fully satisfy the legitimate national aspirations and the needs of peace and security of both the people of Palestine and Israel,” they added.

“This commitment has had an undeniable impact on the international dynamics regarding the conflict in Gaza, creating momentum for the implementation of the two-state solution.

“After many years of stagnation, implementation of the two state solution and recognition of Palestine is not only morally right, but it also produced the necessary momentum to revive the spirit of the implementation of the two-state solution.”

In the statement the nations suggest the two-state solution could be “advanced” next month when members of the United Nations meet for a high level conference in New York.

“In September 2024 in the United Nations, the international community agreed on the creation of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the two-state solution,” they explan.

“It’s meetings have, in this spirit, strived to make the two-state reality possible.

The momentum that was created in May last year, ultimately culminated on 10th December 2024, when the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Resolution A/RES/79/81, which called for a High Level Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

“We believe that this High Level Conference, to be held on June 17, 2025 under UN auspices and co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, represents not only the occasion with the highest degree of international legitimacy, but also the appropriate framework in which to finally advance the implementation of the two-State solution.”

They add: “We have committed, along with all the participating countries in the meeting ‘Madrid +: for the Implementation of the Two-State solution’, to engage substantially in the work of the Global Alliance and to ensure a meaningful participation in the High-Level Conference.

"We remind that recognition is another step for the implementation of the two-State solution, and we call on all members of the international community to take the necessary steps to make it reality, including individual recognition of Palestine and Israel by those who have not yet done so, UN membership of Palestine and support of an agreement between the parties, with eventual mutual recognition between Palestine and Israel.

“It is up to the parties to bring peace to the region, but the international community has the obligation to change the ongoing dynamics on the ground that have created an endless cycle of violence and devastation.”