Man charged after garda seriously injured in motorcycle incident

A MAN has been charged in relation to an incident which left a garda seriously injured.

Gardaí attempted to stop two motorcyclists while on patrol in Finglas yesterday afternoon (May 28).

Both motorcyclists drove off when approached by the officers and one of the bikes struck one of the officers in the process.

"At approximately 5.45pm while on routine patrol, Gardaí attached to the Finglas Drugs Unit observed two motorbikes at a petrol station on the North Road which were believed to have been subject to an unauthorised taking," the police force confirmed.

"When Gardaí approached them, the motorcyclists drove off and in the course of doing so struck a member of An Garda Síochána," they added.

The garda, a man aged in his 30s, was left seriously injured and brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested following the incident has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the North Road area of Finglas between 5.15pm and 6.15pm is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”