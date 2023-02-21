Civic society platform launched ahead of 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

A RANGE of civic society organisations have come together to form a platform where they can work collectively to progress peace and reconciliation in the North.

The Civic Initiative is designed to “create the space for individuals and organisations to examine key challenges and make proposals on policy positions that advance peace, reconciliation, and wellbeing in Northern Ireland”, they explain.

Róisín Wood, Independent chair of the Civic Initiative Oversight Committee and CEO of the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, said: "As the independent chair of the Civic Initiative oversight committee, I am delighted to be part of this participatory, civic space. “Many within civic society have had an active role in bringing about positive change for our communities.

“The need for this role has not diminished,” she added.

“If anything, it has grown with the current political impasse, the cost-of-living crisis, the challenges to basic human rights and over a decade of austerity led policies from Westminster, hollowing out key public services for our communities.

"It was people and communities who made the past changes real and tangible and it is once again, people and communities who will be the leaders of change as we move forward."

Emma DeSouza, Co-Facilitator and Co-Chair of the Civic Initiative, claimed the need for the platform was greater today than ever, due to the ongoing political stalemate in the North.

“In this climate of political instability and socioeconomic challenges there is a clear need for civic society to once again step to the fore,” she said.

“Peace has not been felt evenly across Northern Ireland, with many areas remaining disadvantaged and marginalised.

“The 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement presents us with an opportunity to critically analyse and support the advancement of peace, reconciliation, and well-being, by ensuring the agency and ownership of local people and communities on proposals for progressive social change.”

She added: “Communities across Northern Ireland have never lacked ideas, but we are concerned at the lack of structure and framework necessary to harness those ideas – the Civic Initiative aims to provide such a structure.”

The Civic Initiative will have a specific focus on the principles and commitments outlined in the Declaration of Support and Sections of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement covering – Rights, Safeguards and Equality of Opportunity.

“We see the Initiative as providing an opportunity for the sharing of ideas and discussion across regions of Northern Ireland as well as ensuring the active involvement of groups of people specified under Section 75 of the Equality legislation,” the organisation confirms. “There will be a focus on local community-based participation as well as wider citizen engagement.”

The Civic Initiative will be monitored and developed by an Oversight Committee.

Ms DeSouza, a writer, campaigner, and former Chair and facilitator of the All-island Women’s forum is Co-Facilitator and Co-Chair of the Civic Initiative.

A second co-facilitator will be appointed in the near future.