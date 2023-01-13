Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled

TWO MEN shot and wounded by British soldiers in Ballymurphy, west Belfast more than 50 years ago are to receive “significant” undisclosed damages, it has been announced today.

The payouts, which are confidential, form part of High Court settlements reached by Bobby Clarke and Joseph Millen in their legal actions against the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Ten people were killed during three days of gunfire in the neighbourhood in August 1971.

The shootings became known as the Ballymurphy massacre.

Mr Clarke was shot and wounded on 9 August 1971 as he was helping families with children leave their homes in Springfield Park after the area had come under attack from crowds in the nearby Springmartin area.

Joseph Millen was hit by a bullet just below his right shoulder blade which passed through his back and out of his left side.

Members of the Parachute Regiment moved into the area in an operation launched following the introduction of internment in Northern Ireland.

The victims included a priest trying to aid one of the wounded and a mother-of-eight. Another man later died of heart failure.

In 2021 an inquest found that the victims were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing.

Outside court Padraig O Muirigh of O Muirigh Solicitors, who represented Mr Clarke and Mr Millen, said:

"The confidential nature of the settlement prevents me disclosing the settlement figure.

"I can confirm, though, that the figure is significant and that our clients are satisfied with the outcome of this litigation."

With other Ballymurphy actions ongoing, he insisted that similar cases must be allowed to progress through inquest and civil proceedings.