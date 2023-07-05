Co. Derry man jailed for 'horrific' murder of wife who died after being set on fire

A MAN has today been sentenced for the murder of his wife, who died after he set her on fire.

Thomas Rainey, 61, was jailed for a minimum 18 years at Belfast Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to murder.

His wife, Katrina Rainey, died after becoming trapped in her car after Rainey had set her on fire outside their home in Maghera on October 12, 2021.

"While today's sentencing signifies the end of the judicial process, I know that Katrina's family will be walking away with the heaviest of hearts," said Detective Inspector Hazel Miller.

"My thoughts remain firmly with them."

Severe injuries

Rainey launched the attack on his wife, who the court heard had wanted to leave her husband, as she was setting off for work.

He opened the car door and threw a bucket of petrol over Mrs Rainey, who had put on her seat belt and started the ignition.

Rainey then used a lighter to set his wife on fire, with her screams waking her children.

Emergency services arrived to find Mrs Rainey on the ground as her children draped wet towels over her.

She was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but later died from her injuries.

"Mother-of-six Katrina Rainey died a horrific death after being trapped inside a car that became engulfed in flames," said DI Miller.

"Mrs Rainey was in the car, with her seatbelt on, about to leave for work that morning.

"Thomas Rainey opened the passenger door; he threw flammable liquid over his wife; and set her alight.

"On arrival at the scene, officers, along with other emergency services, found Katrina outside the burnt vehicle, having sustained severe and extensive burns to her body.

"She was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died from her injuries."

'Unimaginable grief'

DI Miller added that Mrs Rainey's family had been left 'shattered' by her husband's actions.

"Katrina Rainey, who was 53 years old, was a caring and loving mother; and her children, and wider family circle, have experienced unimaginable grief and anguish.

"They are still trying to come to terms with losing their loved one in such horrific circumstances.

"Today, thanks to our dedicated investigation team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has been held accountable for his actions.

"Actions that were deliberate and shocking; and which have left a family shattered."