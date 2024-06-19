Co. Down man guilty of child rape is jailed for four-and-a-half years
News

A MAN from Co. Down who was found guilty of child rape has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

The 39-year-old man from the Newtownards area was also found guilty of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to nine years at Downpatrick Crown Court on Tuesday, with half of his sentence to be served on licence.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for an indefinite period.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years.

'Abhorrent'

"The betrayal of trust and abandonment of all semblance of care to the victim in this case, a child, was abhorrent," said Detective Sergeant Stewart of the PSNI.

"I would like to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward and working with detectives throughout the investigation.

"It takes huge courage to take that first step of reaching out and breaking the cycle of abuse.

"Tackling sexual abuse against vulnerable children remains a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"We have specialist officers who provide support to victims and work with services dedicated to giving victims the help and advice they need."

