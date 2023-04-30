Co. Down man sentenced for attempted child sexual offences
Co. Down man sentenced for attempted child sexual offences

Stock image — McKay believed he was communicating with children online (Image: Peter Dazeley / The Image Bank / Getty Images)

A MAN from Co. Down has been jailed over a series of attempted child sexual offences.

Paul McKay, 31, was sentenced for attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The Moira man will serve nine months in custody and nine months on licence.

Following Friday's sentencing at Craigavon Crown Court, Detective Inspector Richard Vasey revealed McKay was caught by an undercover officer posing as a child online.

"McKay, who thought he was sexually communicating with a 12-year-old child online, had actually been communicating with an undercover police officer," said DI Vasey.

"Let this serve as a reminder to those who think they can go undetected in online spaces. We are everywhere.

"I have a highly dedicated team with specialised equipment who can trace any digital interaction right back to the person's front door.

"We continue to work robustly in this area to identify and bring perpetrators behind a screen, in front of a judge to answer for their crimes."

McKay will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for seven years.

Anyone concerned that someone may be attempting to sexually communicate with a child is asked to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

See More: PSNI

