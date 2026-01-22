Cocaine and MDMA worth more than €300k seized in Dublin
News

Cocaine and MDMA worth more than €300k seized in Dublin

DRUGS worth more than €300k has been seized following raids on properties in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out searches under warrant at two homes in the north and west of the city yesterday (January 21).

“During the course of these searches cocaine with an estimated value of €300,000 and MDMA with an estimated value of €34,000 were seized, subject to analysis,” a Garda spokesperson said today.

“Gardaí from the Ballymun Drug Unit, Serious Crime West, assisted by Ballymun Community Response Team, also seized €17,000 in cash during the operation,” they added.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and are currently being held at Garda stations in Dublin.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and investigations are ongoing, the police force confirmed.

