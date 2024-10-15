Community ‘in shock’ following death of child in Tyrone
A COMMUNITY in Tyrone is in shock after the tragic death of a child over the weekend.

PSNI officers are investigating after the child died at an address in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on Sunday, October 13.

The police force has confirmed that a man and two women, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested following the incident.

“A postmortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious,” the police force said in a statement.

Local SDLP councillor Karol McQuade said the community is in a “state of shock”.

“This is absolutely devastating news that has left everyone in Dungannon in a state of shock,” she said.

“For a child to lose its life is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this death.”

She added: “It is hard to find the words when it comes to a situation like this.

“Police are investigating and I would urge the public to give them the time and space they need to carry out their investigation.

“The most important thing now is establishing what happened here and this is an incredibly sensitive situation.”

