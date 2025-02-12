Concern for man missing from Co. Wicklow for two weeks
Malcolm Ross (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of man missing from Co. Wicklow.

Malcolm Ross, 45 is reported missing from his home in Wicklow Town since Monday, February 10.

However, he was last seen on January 28 in the town.

Mr Ross is described as being approximately 5' 11" in height, with a broad build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Mr Ross' whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

