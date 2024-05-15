Concern grows for Dublin woman, 70, missing since Tuesday
News

Concern grows for Dublin woman, 70, missing since Tuesday

Gardaí have appealed for information on the whereabouts of 70-year-old Nuala Molloy, who is missing from Dublin (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information about the whereabouts of a woman missing from Dublin.

Nuala Molloy, 70, has been missing from the Cabinteely area, Dublin 18, since Tuesday.

"Gardaí and Nuala's family are concerned for her welfare," read a garda statement.

Ms Molloy is described as being approximately 5' 5" in height, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Ms Molloy was last seen on Tuesday (Image: An Garda Síochána)

When last seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket, blue cardigan, white T-shirt, black skirt with black leggings and sunglasses.

Garda believe she may have visited the Cornelscourt shopping centre in D18 on Tuesday, as well as the Deansgrange D18, Dun Laoghaire and O'Connell Street D1 areas.

Anyone with information on Ms Molloy's whereabouts is asked to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

