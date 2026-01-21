Concern grows for man, 81, missing from Co. Wexford

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in locating an 81-year-old man who has been missing from Co. Wexford for more than a week.

Christopher Pitman has been missing from Rosslare Harbour since January 10.

He is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height, with blue eyes and grey hair and beard.

Mr Pitman is believed to be in the Dublin area at this time.

"Both gardaí and Christopher's family are concerned for his welfare," read a statement from gardaí.

Anyone with information on Mr Pitman's whereabouts is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.