President Higgins spends second night in hopital following infection

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins has spent a second consecutive night at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, where he is receiving treatment for an infection.

A spokesperson confirmed that the president’s condition has continued to improve, though doctors have advised him to remain in hospital to complete the prescribed course of treatment.

“The president is in good spirits and feeling well,” a spokesperson said, adding that the stay was arranged in advance.

President Higgins, who is 84, was admitted to hospital on Sunday and has remained there since.

This is not the first time the president has received medical care at St James’s Hospital.

Last year, he spent several days there for precautionary monitoring of his blood pressure.

He later expressed gratitude for the public’s support during that time and revealed that he had experienced a mild stroke.

President Higgins continues to fulfil his constitutional duties and will remain in office at Áras an Uachtaráin until the inauguration of president-elect Catherine Connolly on 11 November at Dublin Castle.

President Higgins has already extended his congratulations to Ms Connolly following her election victory, during which she secured over 63% of first-preference votes and was elected on the first count.

In a statement issued earlier this week, President Higgins said he had spoken with Ms Connolly by telephone to offer his best wishes.

“I congratulated the president-elect on her election as the tenth president of Ireland on what is a momentous day for her and her family. The president-elect will have the full support of this office as she prepares for her inauguration next month.”