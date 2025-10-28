Taoiseach congratulates President-elect Catherine Connolly on successful campaign

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has congratulated President-elect Catherine Connolly on her successful election campaign.

The Galway native, who has served as TD for Galway West since 2016 and in 2020 was the first woman elected as Deputy Speaker of Dáil Éireann, claimed more than 63 per cent of the first preference votes when the Irish public went to the ballot box on October 24 to select their next president.

Of the 1,442,698 valid votes cast, Connolly claimed 914,143, with rival Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael winning 424,987 votes (29 per cent).

Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin, who withdrew from the election earlier this month but remained on the ballot, took over seven per cent of first preference votes (103,568).

Yesterday, the Taoiseach congratulated Ms Connolly “on what will be a very comprehensive election victory”.

The Fianna Fáil party leader said: “It is clear she will be the next President of Ireland,” adding, “Catherine ran a successful and impactful campaign.”

“She has secured a clear mandate to represent the people of Ireland as Uachtarán na hÉireann over the next seven years,” he said.

“The people have made their choice, and I have no doubt Catherine Connolly will serve the country well.”

Mr Martin confirmed he was “looking forward” to working with the new president in the time ahead, “as Ireland continues to play a significant role on the global stage, and as we look forward to hosting the EU Presidency in the second half of 2026”.

“I also pay tribute to the other candidates who put themselves forward for election, Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin,” he added.

“It takes great courage to put yourself forward for the highest office in the land, and both are people with a long history of public service and community involvement.”

Ms Connolly will replace outgoing President Michael D Higgins when she is inaugurated next month.

Mr Higgins has also voiced his support for the new president, confirming that he called Ms Connolly over the weekend to congratulate her personally.

“I have spoken by telephone with the President-elect, Catherine Connolly,” President Higgins said.

“I congratulated the President-elect on her election as the tenth President of Ireland on what is a momentous day for her and her family,” he added.

“The President-elect will have the full support of this office as she prepares for her Inauguration next month.”