Controlled explosion carried out on suspected WWII mortar discovered in Co. Down
News

Controlled explosion carried out on suspected WWII mortar discovered in Co. Down

Ammunition Technical Officers confirmed the mortar was a viable device (Image: PSNI)

A CONTROLLED explosion has been carried out on a suspected World War II mortar discovered in Newcastle, Co. Down.

It was found by a member of the public buried in the ground off a rural road at the foot of the Mourne Mountains on Monday.

Ammunition Technical Officers cordoned off the area and carried out the controlled explosion after the device was deemed viable.

"Police were informed by a member of the public of an object found in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle, at approximately 3.15pm on Monday, April 10," said PSNI Inspector Weatherald.

The mortar was not in the direct path of the public (Image: PSNI)

"The object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time.

"Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.

"Cordons in the area were in place for a time and we would like to thank local residents for their patience while we took steps to make the device safe."

Inspector Weatherald urged people walking in the Mournes or other areas who may come across similar suspicious devices to report them immediately.

See More: Co Down, PSNI

Related

Arson investigation underway after flat set alight and bin wedged against door
News 5 days ago

Arson investigation underway after flat set alight and bin wedged against door

By: Irish Post

Four men charged after masked gang attack man in Co. Down shopping centre
News 1 week ago

Four men charged after masked gang attack man in Co. Down shopping centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down seaside town named best place to live in Northern Ireland
News 2 weeks ago

Co. Down seaside town named best place to live in Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tributes paid to two teenagers who died in Galway collision
News 1 hour ago

Tributes paid to two teenagers who died in Galway collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body recovered from water confirmed as that of missing Keano Byrne
News 1 hour ago

Body recovered from water confirmed as that of missing Keano Byrne

By: Gerard Donaghy

SFA contacts police following 'threats and abuse' to referee Kevin Clancy and family after Celtic v Rangers game
News 1 hour ago

SFA contacts police following 'threats and abuse' to referee Kevin Clancy and family after Celtic v Rangers game

By: Gerard Donaghy

'American people are with you every step of the way,' President Biden tells audience in Northern Ireland
News 1 hour ago

'American people are with you every step of the way,' President Biden tells audience in Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast boss of major British business conglomerate sacked
News 9 hours ago

Belfast boss of major British business conglomerate sacked

By: Mal Rogers