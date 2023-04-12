Controlled explosion carried out on suspected WWII mortar discovered in Co. Down

A CONTROLLED explosion has been carried out on a suspected World War II mortar discovered in Newcastle, Co. Down.

It was found by a member of the public buried in the ground off a rural road at the foot of the Mourne Mountains on Monday.

Ammunition Technical Officers cordoned off the area and carried out the controlled explosion after the device was deemed viable.

"Police were informed by a member of the public of an object found in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle, at approximately 3.15pm on Monday, April 10," said PSNI Inspector Weatherald.

"The object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time.

"Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.

"Cordons in the area were in place for a time and we would like to thank local residents for their patience while we took steps to make the device safe."

Inspector Weatherald urged people walking in the Mournes or other areas who may come across similar suspicious devices to report them immediately.