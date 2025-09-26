Man dies in hospital following collision in Co. Down
News

Man dies in hospital following collision in Co. Down

A MAN who was involved in a collision in Co. Down over a week ago has died in hospital.

Caoimhin Teggart died on September 22 from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision on the Ballydugan Road on September 15.

Caoimhin Teggart died in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision on the Ballydugan Road in Co. Down (Pic: PSNI)

The 28-year-old, from Kilkeel, is the second man to die following the collision, which also took the life of 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham.

Mr Cunningham, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan Cunningham died at the scene of the incident (PIC: PSNI)

“An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing,” Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25,” she added.

