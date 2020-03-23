Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

CONVICTED RAPIST Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus in prison.

The former film producer,who was last month convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 23 years, is now being held in isolation in prison, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

President of the NYSCOPBA, Michael Powers, told Reuters news agency that several members of staff and prisoners in Wende Correctional Facility in the state of New York, where Weinstein is being held, are in quarantine.

An unnamed police officer had previously told the agency that two prisoners had tested positive for the virus on Sunday, one of which was apparently 68-year-old Weinstein.

Advertisement

The BBC reports that Weinstein's legal team had not been informed of his Covid-19 diagnosis and are "of course concerned" given his alleged poor health since being accused by multiple women of rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein was in February convicted of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

After sentencing was carried out, Weinstein was first taken to hospital as he was complaining of chest pains but was then brought to the Wende Correctional Facility to begin his sentence.

He faces further charges of sexual assault in the State of California, where Los Angeles County officials have begun the process of extraditing him to stand trial.

Weinstein's legal team have said they will appeal his conviction.