Cork County Council to continue support for Ironman event
News

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Cork County Council has revealed that the council will continue to support the Ironman Ireland Cork event planned for 2024.

The decision follows the deaths of two people at this year's competition in Youghal in August.

However, the council said the running of the 2024 race would depend on whether governing body Triathlon Ireland granted event organisers Ironman a permit for the event.

In a statement, the council said Chief Executive Tim Lucey had considered accounts from both sporting organisations over August's events before making his decision.

'Economic importance'

"Cork County Council, as Host Sponsor, has supported the Ironman Ireland Cork Triathlon Events in Youghal, East Cork in 2019, 2022 and 2023," read the statement.

"The Ironman Ireland Cork event is of significant tourism and economic importance to the region, having already generated an economic impact of almost €20m, a continuation of which Cork County Council would wish to see.

"As part of this arrangement, Ironman is the owner of the event.

"Ironman has sole responsibility for the management and coordination of the event.

"This responsibility includes running the event with due care, skill and attention.

"The matter of the sanctioning of a permit by Triathlon Ireland, such that triathlon is run under federation technical rules, is a separate matter between Ironman and Triathlon Ireland.

"This is a matter which will be determined between both parties, independently of Cork County Council."

Investigation

Brendan Wall, 44, from Co. Meath and Canadian Ivan Chittenden, 64, died during the swim portion of the triathlon event in August.

They had been taking part in the 70.3 'Half Ironman' event, which was originally due to take place the previous day.

However, due to conditions caused by Storm Betty, the race was rescheduled by 24 hours to run alongside the full Ironman event.

Earlier this month, gardaí said they were assisting the Cork County Coroner with its investigation into the deaths and subsequent inquest.

It appealed for anyone with footage from the swimming portion of the event to make it available to them.

