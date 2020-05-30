Cork pub lifts spirits in lockdown by delivering free pints of Guinness to regulars
News

Cork pub lifts spirits in lockdown by delivering free pints of Guinness to regulars

Facebook

THE OWNER of a County Cork pub has been busy lifting spirits among his regulars by delivering free pints to them during lockdown. 

Like pubs all over Ireland, Paul Roche's in Mitchelstown has been closed for over two months as part of the restrictions designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19. 

It’s a situation that has left the publican out of pocket and in possession of large quantities of beer, stout and ale untouched and close to going out of date. 

But rather than let all of it go to waste, he hatched a plan to let the local community know they were very much in his thoughts at this difficult time. 

Recruiting barman and local Pat Ronan, they set off in a custom-fit van, complete with beer taps and cooling facilities, on a mission to cheer up a few of their regulars with a lovely lockdown pint or two - free of charge. 

Advertisement

“A few of our regulars had been saying how much they missed a real draught pint,” Pat tells the Irish Post. 

So, we decided to put together a list and drive around Mitchelstown delivering pints”. 

“It was a spur of the moment decision,” he explained. 

“A mechanic friend of mine even helped us put together a van fitted with coolers and taps” 

A brilliantly uplifting gesture for the Mitchelstown community, footage of the mobile bar doing its rounds soon found its way to Facebook, where it has gone down a storm. 

“It was just our way of spreading a little joy in these depressing times,” Pat says. 

Advertisement

“A few free pints to lift the doom and gloom along with some great craic – that sort of thing only happens in Ireland.” 

He’s not wrong. 

Slainte mhath, Paul Roche's! 

See More: Co Cork, Delivery, Free Pints, Guinness

Related

Horrific footage shows man savagely beaten with hurley in middle of Cork shop
News 1 month ago

Horrific footage shows man savagely beaten with hurley in middle of Cork shop

By: Harry Brent

Kind-hearted Irish schoolgirl donates money to hospital after her confirmation is cancelled
News 1 month ago

Kind-hearted Irish schoolgirl donates money to hospital after her confirmation is cancelled

By: Harry Brent

Man in his 60s dies after being attacked by bull on Co Cork farm
News 1 month ago

Man in his 60s dies after being attacked by bull on Co Cork farm

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick attracting interest from AC Milan
News 5 hours ago

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick attracting interest from AC Milan

By: Jack Beresford

Statue of Luke Kelly vandalised for fifth time in 12 months
News 5 hours ago

Statue of Luke Kelly vandalised for fifth time in 12 months

By: Jack Beresford

Sinead O’Connor planning to join frontline of Ireland’s fight against Covid-19
News 6 hours ago

Sinead O’Connor planning to join frontline of Ireland’s fight against Covid-19

By: Jack Beresford

Irish-American dog sets Guinness World Record for holding six tennis balls in his mouth at once
News 1 day ago

Irish-American dog sets Guinness World Record for holding six tennis balls in his mouth at once

By: Jack Beresford

Irish showband icon Brendan Bowyer dies aged 81
News 1 day ago

Irish showband icon Brendan Bowyer dies aged 81

By: Jack Beresford