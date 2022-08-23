Court hears Thomas O'Halloran suffered multiple stab wounds to neck, chest and abdomen

AN ELDERLY Irishman who was killed while riding a mobility scooter in west London was repeatedly stabbed in the neck, chest and abdomen, a court has heard.

Thomas O'Halloran, originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare, had been living in the Greenford area of London and was attacked on 16 August last week.

Police received a 999 call from a member of the public who found the victim travelling in his scooter from a passageway that runs between Runneymede Gardens and Welland Gardens.

They arrived within minutes to Mr O'Halloran being helped by members of the public. Paramedics took over but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.54pm.

Lee Byer, 44, has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with Mr O'Halloran's murder in a case set to go to trial in May.

Judge Mark Lucraft set a plea hearing for 8 November with a provisional trial of up to three weeks from 2 May 2023.

Meanwhile, the London Irish Centre in Camden is tonight hosting a 'Tunes for Thomas' event tonight.

The event will include an accordion session at from 5-7pm as well as candles being placed outside for those that would like to come together in honour of Mr O'Halloran.