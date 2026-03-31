Illegal drugs and counterfeit goods totalling €650k seized in raids across Ireland

CONTRABAND worth an estimated €650K has been seized following a series of raids across Ireland.

The seizures were made between March 23 to March 30, a spokesperson for Revenue confirmed.

The items were discovered in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands, and Rosslare Europort, they added.

They included 26kg of cannabis worth €535k, other illicit drugs worth more than £7k, 282 counterfeit items worth over €90k and more than 309 litres of alcohol.

“The herbal cannabis and illicit drugs seizures were made as a result of risk profiling with the assistance of detector dogs Ciara, Molly and Jasper,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“The parcels originated from the US, the UK, Canada, Thailand, the Netherlands and France, and were destined for various addresses nationwide,” they added.

Of the cannabis seized in that period, 21.5kg of it was found during a seizure at Dublin Airport.

The drugs, worth an estimated €430k, were discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating from Malaga.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with the investigation.

Forty-nine weapons accessories were also seized by Revenue during the seven-day period.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” the spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” they added.