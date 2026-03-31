Three people charged with using drones to carry drugs into Irish prisons

TWO men have been charged with using drones to carry drugs into Irish prisons.

Gardaí seized two drones over the weekend, along with €7k worth of drugs, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the supply of controlled substances into prisons in the West Dublin area.

“Ronanstown Gardaí arrested three men, and seized two drones and €7k in controlled drugs in West Dublin, on March 27 and 28,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

“On March 27 Gardaí attached to the Task Force, Ronanstown seized a drone with an approximate value of €2,500, along with a mobile device,” they explained.

“A man, aged in his 20’s, was arrested in connection with the investigation.”

They added: “On March 28, during the course of the same operation, a drone with an approximate value of €3k, along with controlled drugs to the value of €7k were seized.

“Two men, aged in their 20’s and 30’s, were arrested in connection with the investigation and have since been charged.”

The men appeared before the courts in Dublin yesterday (March 30).

The drugs have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis, while the drones will be “subject to further technical examination”, the police force confirmed.

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