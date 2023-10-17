Criminal investigation launched following disappearance of young man in Northern Ireland

POLICE in Northern Ireland have launched a criminal investigation following the disappearance of 21-year-old Lee Johnston.

PSNI officers claim they are “increasingly concerned” for the young man’s whereabouts and his safety.

Mr Johnston, from the Coleraine area, was last seen on Sunday, October 7.

The PSNI’s Mid Ulster District Commander, Superintendent Michael O’Loan said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Lee’s safety and we have now launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance.

“Lee was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, 7th October in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera. He also has links to both the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

“I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.”

He added: “Lee was first reported missing to police on Friday evening, October 13 and it is out of character for him not to have been in contact with his family since he was last seen.

“He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms.”

Officers investigating Mr Johnston’s disappearance have made two arrests, a woman aged 31, and a man aged 33.

“They both continue to help police with their enquiries at this time,” the PSNI confirms.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the Mullagh Park area in Maghera between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, October7 to think if they saw Lee or anything unusual. If you did, please report it to police immediately,” they state.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage that could help our enquiries, to also make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 13/10/23.”